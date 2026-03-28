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Kelly Oubre News: Back Saturday, coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 3:25pm

Oubre (elbow) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Oubre will officially be back in action for the first time since March 10 after recovering from a sprained left elbow. He started each of his 23 outings prior to his prolonged absence but will come off the bench in his return. The Sixers will roll with a starting five of Tyrese Maxey (finger), VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, Dominick Barlow and Joel Embiid.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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