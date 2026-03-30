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Kelly Oubre News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Oubre ended with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-109 loss to Miami.

Oubre recorded just his fifth double-double of the season, albeit one with very little in the way of supporting stats. While the minutes were encouraging, Oubre's upside is limited at the moment, given the fact that Philadelphia is mostly healthy. In two games since returning from injury, Oubre has averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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