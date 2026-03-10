Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Double-doubles vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 7:48pm

Oubre tallied 31 points (10-24 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 38 minutes during the 76ers' 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Oubre struggled from beyond the arc, but that was about the only blemish to his game as he and Cameron Payne (32 points) propelled the 76ers to a come-from-behind victory. It was the first time this season that Oubre made 10 free throws in a game, and he set a season high in both points and rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the season. The veteran wing will have more offensive responsibilities on his shoulders for at least the next three weeks due to the absence of Tyrese Maxey (finger).

