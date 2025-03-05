Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Drops 24 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Oubre had 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

After sitting out Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Oubre returned to the lineup Tuesday and didn't miss a beat. The 29-year-old forward has produced 20-plus points in three straight appearances and scored in double digits in 11 straight, averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.1 threes over the latter stretch while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor. With Joel Embiid (knee) done for the year and the Sixers dealing with some other key injuries, Oubre's usage figures to remain elevated.

