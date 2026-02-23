Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Excels on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:55am

Oubre provided 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Oubre played the three-and-D role effectively against the Timberwolves, sinking three triples while racking up four steals. The 11-year veteran is shooting 36.5 percent from three so far this season, which would go down as the best mark of his career.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
