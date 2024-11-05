Kelly Oubre News: Fouls out in loss

Oubre had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 118-116 loss to Phoenix.

Oubre tallied a season low in points before being disqualified from the game. However, the 28-year-old did tie his season high in steals. Oubre has struggled to find his shot this season, during which he has shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc.