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Kelly Oubre News: Gets back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Oubre logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Oubre had been held to a combined six points between Game 4 and Game 5, but he found a way to make an impact on both ends in Game 6. The Kansas product also had a strong night on the boards, falling one rebound shy of a double-double. The Sixers would gladly take a similar performance from Oubre in Game 7 on Saturday as they look to advance to the next round.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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