Kelly Oubre News: Goes for 21 points in loss

Oubre ended with 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to Milwaukee.

Oubre moved to small forward with Paul George (knee) out and made the most of the opportunity, reaching the 20-point plateau despite struggling a bit with his shot and overall efficiency. Oubre figures to be a regular for the 76ers all season long, even when the Sixers will be at full strength, but he should see more touches -- and thus, have considerably more upside in fantasy -- as long as George and Joel Embiid (knee) remain sidelined.