Kelly Oubre News: Good to go for Saturday
Oubre (illness) was able to practice Friday and will be back in action Saturday against the Hawks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
After missing a pair of games, Oubre is set to return to the rotation. VJ Edgecombe (back) remains day-to-day for the 76ers, so Oubre may be needed in an expanded role.
