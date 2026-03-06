Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Good to go for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 9:58am

Oubre (illness) was able to practice Friday and will be back in action Saturday against the Hawks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After missing a pair of games, Oubre is set to return to the rotation. VJ Edgecombe (back) remains day-to-day for the 76ers, so Oubre may be needed in an expanded role.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
