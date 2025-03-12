Kelly Oubre News: Good to go Wednesday

Oubre (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Oubre will return from a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He's averaged 19.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting since the All-Star break, and he'll continue to see an increased role in the 76ers' offense due to injuries to Tyrese Maxey (finger/back), Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee).