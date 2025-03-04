Kelly Oubre News: Green light to play Tuesday

Oubre (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre wasn't able to play in Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers due to an illness, but he has recovered enough to be cleared to play in Tuesday's contest. Oubre has averaged 17.0 points on 48.8 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals over 38.8 minutes per game since the beginning of February.