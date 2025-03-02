Kelly Oubre News: Hits for 20 against Golden State

Oubre recorded 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Warriors.

Playing against one of his many former clubs, Oubre put together a revenge game of sorts as he delivered at least 20 points for the second straight contest. The 29-year-old forward has scored in double digits in 10 straight appearances, averaging 17.7 points, 6.1 boards, 1.6 steals, 1.1 threes and 1.0 assists over that stretch while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor. With Joel Embiid (knee) done for the season, Oubre's usage could tick upward.