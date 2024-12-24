Kelly Oubre News: Ineffective in win

Oubre closed Monday's 111-106 win over the Spurs with 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes.

Joel Embiid took an early exit due to an ejection, and Oubre was unable to capitalize on the extra touches. He's been terrific in December, however, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in his last nine games.