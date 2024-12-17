Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Just misses double-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Oubre produced 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-108 victory over Charlotte.

The veteran wing continues to impress on the glass, falling one board short of his fourth straight double-double. Oubre's 19 points were also his highest total since he moved back into the starting five Nov. 22, and during that 10-game span he's averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.5 threes and 0.8 blocks while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor. With breakout rookie Jared McCain (knee) sidelined indefinitely pending surgery, Oubre's role seems secure.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
