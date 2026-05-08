Kelly Oubre News: Leads 76ers in scoring Friday
Oubre accumulated 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Oubre had 19 points in Game 2. However, the 30-year-old played even better in Game 3, scoring a team-high 22 points, his highest of the postseason so far. With the 76ers one loss away from elimination, it's unknown if head coach Nick Nurse will make adjustments heading into Game 4 on Sunday. If not, Oubre should continue to log heavy minutes, keeping him relevant for fantasy managers.
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