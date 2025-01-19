Kelly Oubre News: Nears 20 points in defeat
Oubre logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to Milwaukee.
Oubre provided a spark offensively and the boards in Sunday's contest, ending one point shy of the 20-point mark to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total in a balanced performance. Oubre posted at least 19 points in eight contest this season, adding six or more rebounds in five of those outings.
