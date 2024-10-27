Kelly Oubre News: Nears double-double in win

Oubre provided 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime win over Indiana.

Oubre contributed his worst game of the season, though he still nearly secured a double-double with 14 points and eight boards. The 28-year-old struggled from outside Sunday, but he has still produced a fairly efficient start to the season thus far. Through three regular-season appearances, Oubre has two games with 20-plus points, and he has also played at least 30 minutes in each game thus far.