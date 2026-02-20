Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Notches 17 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:41am

Oubre chipped in 17 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 loss to the Hawks.

Oubre saw a ton of usage for the 76ers with Joel Embiid (knee, shin) sidelined, but he couldn't find his rhythm from the field. Based on his workload and shot touches alone, he'll have obvious streaming appeal in the short term.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago