Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Oubre ended Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes.

With Joel Embiid (ankle/hip) sidelined, Oubre saw a bump in usage Wednesday and put together a solid all-around line. He has struggled in the postseason overall, however, as he's shooting 24.2 percent from beyond the arc across nine games.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kelly Oubre See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, May 6
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago