Kelly Oubre News: Plays well in loss
Oubre ended Wednesday's 108-102 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes.
With Joel Embiid (ankle/hip) sidelined, Oubre saw a bump in usage Wednesday and put together a solid all-around line. He has struggled in the postseason overall, however, as he's shooting 24.2 percent from beyond the arc across nine games.
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