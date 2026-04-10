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Kelly Oubre News: Productive at both ends Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Oubre ended Friday's 105-94 win over the Pacers with 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 32 minutes.

Oubre has started in each of the 76ers' last four games, and he's hit the 15-point threshold in the last two. The veteran has moved between the starting lineup and the bench all season long, and there's no doubt that his fantasy upside takes a bump if he's part of the first unit. He has scored at least 15 points in 26 different games this season, and all but one of those contests were in games in which he started. Look for Oubre to have a sizable role in the rotation for the 76ers in the upcoming playoffs, with him possibly starting at the three while sending Dominick Barlow to the bench on a steady basis.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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