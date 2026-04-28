Kelly Oubre headshot

Kelly Oubre News: Quiet again despite victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Oubre supplied four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Oubre struggled for the second straight game, having now tallied just six total points in that span. After a solid start to the series, his offense has gone missing, highlighting his lack of peripheral contributions. Across the past five games, he has averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 three-pointers and 0.6 combined steals and blocks.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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