Kelly Oubre News: Records double-double

Oubre amassed 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 loss to Miami.

Oubre recorded a double-double for the second time over his last three outings, and the fourth time over his last eight contests, so his two-way ability has provided a huge boost for a depleted 76ers team that has dealt with tons of injuries all season long. A productive veteran who can be reliable if given enough minutes, he's averaging a solid line of 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game in that eight-game stretch.