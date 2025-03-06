Kelly Oubre News: Scores 27 in blowout loss

Oubre closed Thursday's 123-105 loss to the Celtics with 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Oubre reached the 20-point mark for the fourth straight contest, and the veteran forward is expected to remain one of the most reliable scoring weapons for the 76ers in the final weeks of the regular season. Expect Oubre to experience an uptick in his workload and usage rate as long as Tyrese Maxey (back) and Paul George (groin) remain sidelined. Oubre is averaging 21.0 points per game since the All-Star break.