Kelly Oubre News: Sniffs impressive double-double

Oubre registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and eight steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

While it wouldn't have been overly shocking to see Oubre record a double-double due to his ability to fill the stat sheet, the fact that he needed just two more steals to accomplish that feat was certainly impressive. Oubre became the first 76ers player with six steals in the first half of a game since Nerlens Noel, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com, and these eight swipes were easily a career-high mark for the 10-year veteran. Oubre is averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game over his last 10 appearances, all of them as a starter.