Kelly Oubre News: Solid showing Friday

Oubre racked up 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 123-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Oubre stepped up as Philadelphia's third scoring option in the absence of Joel Embiid (foot) on Friday, reaching the 20-point threshold for just the third time in his last 22 appearances. Across his last 10 contests, the veteran forward is averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds,1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 threes in 36.3 minutes. With rookie first-rounder Jared McCain (knee) slated to miss the rest of the campaign, Oubre appears to be locked into the starting gig at shooting guard for the 76ers going forward, bolstering his rest-of-season fantasy outlook.