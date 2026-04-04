Kelly Oubre News: Starting vs. Detroit
Oubre is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Oubre will get the nod at small forward, with Paul George sliding to the four and Dominick Barlow moving to the bench. Oubre has started in 36 of his 45 appearances this season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game when deployed in the first unit.
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