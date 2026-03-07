Kelly Oubre News: Strong all-around showing in return
Oubre notched 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 loss to Atlanta.
Following a two-game absence with an illness, Oubre enjoyed his seventh 20-point effort of the season Saturday. The 30-year-old forward remains worth rostering in the majority of fantasy leagues -- Oubre has averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes per contest while shooting 42.9 percent from deep in his last seven games.
