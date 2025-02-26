Kelly Oubre News: Strong first quarter Wednesday

Oubre registered 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Knicks.

Oubre helped the Sixers stay afloat in the first quarter with 19 points to match Mikal Bridges, and the former finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (30). Oubre's four three-pointers matched a season high, and his 27 points were his third most of the season. He has averaged 21.2 points on 53.4 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 37.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.