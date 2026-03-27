Kelly Oubre News: Will play Saturday
Oubre (elbow) said he will play Saturday against the Hornets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Oubre was re-evaluated Wednesday and cleared to return to on-court workouts. He's been sidelined since March 10, so the 76ers may ease him back into action with a modest workload.
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