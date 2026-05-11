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Kelly Oubre News: Wraps up solid campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Oubre closed Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds over 26 minutes.

Oubre hit double-digit scoring figures Sunday for the eighth time in 11 postseason games. The veteran forward is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should garner plenty of attention on the open market. Oubre averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per tilt over 50 games during the regular season, shooting a career-high 36.0 percent from deep.

Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers
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