Kendall Brown Injury: Dealing with adductor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 9:31am

Brown missed Sunday's game against the Texas Legends with an adductor injury.

It's not clear how severe this injury is for Brown, and it remains to be seen if he'll suit up Tuesday against the Indiana Mad Ants. Brown has played a key role for Long Island, averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers across 23 appearances.

Kendall Brown
Brooklyn Nets
