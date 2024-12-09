Fantasy Basketball
Kendall Brown Injury: Out with adductor soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Brown didn't play in Sunday's 128-108 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to left adductor soreness.

It's unclear when Brown suffered the injury, as he posted 19 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but the soreness designation offers some optimism.

Kendall Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
