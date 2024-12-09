Kendall Brown Injury: Out with adductor soreness
Brown didn't play in Sunday's 128-108 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks due to left adductor soreness.
It's unclear when Brown suffered the injury, as he posted 19 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Delaware Blue Coats. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but the soreness designation offers some optimism.
Kendall Brown
Free Agent
