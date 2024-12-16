Kendall Brown News: Back in action
Brown (adductor) tallied 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 137-121 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Brown looked strong in his return from left adductor soreness, shooting with efficiency while also extending his double-digit scoring streak to nine games. He's averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 12 appearances this season with Long Island.
Kendall Brown
Free Agent
