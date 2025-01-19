Kendall Brown News: Efficient 26 points in G League

Brown posted a game-high 26 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-91 G League win over Maine.

Brown continued to supply a steady dose of scoring to the G League Nets, leading all scorers Sunday with an efficient 26 points. The former second-rounder has started 17 of his 22 games as a featured member of Long Island's rotation this year, and he's notched double-digit points in all but three of these appearances.