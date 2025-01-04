Kendall Brown News: Efficient vs. Grand Rapids

Brown notched 20 points (8-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 45 minutes in Friday's 129-108 win over Grand Rapids.

Brown was one of four Long Island players who scored in double digits in this one. His efficiency undoubtedly stood out, as he missed just one of his nine shots from the floor. He's likely to remain one of Long Island's most reliable offensive weapons going forward.