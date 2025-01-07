Kendall Brown News: Leading scorer in loss

Brown played 38 minutes Monday during Long Island's 98-96 G League loss versus Sioux Falls and totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block.

Despite the loss, Brown had a productive outing as he led Long Island in both points scored and steals while shooting an efficient 61.5 percent from the field. The 21-year-old has now surpassed 20 points scored in back-to-back games and six times total this season.