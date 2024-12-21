Kendall Brown News: Leads starters in scoring in loss

Brown posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds over 25 minutes in Friday's 136-88 loss to San Diego in the G League Winter Showcase.

Brown played just under 25 minutes in Friday's blowout loss, but made the most of his time on the court while leading all Long Island starters in scoring and rebounds in a balanced performance. Over 13 G League games this season, Brown has averaged 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.