Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kendall Brown headshot

Kendall Brown News: Leads team in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Brown tallied 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brown led Long Island in points and rebounds during Tuesday's loss. Across his seven appearances this season, Brown is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.2 minutes.

Kendall Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now