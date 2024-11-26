Kendall Brown News: Leads team in scoring

Brown tallied 28 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brown led Long Island in points and rebounds during Tuesday's loss. Across his seven appearances this season, Brown is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.2 minutes.