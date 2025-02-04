Kendall Brown News: Near double-double in G League
Brown notched 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Brown extended his streak of double-digit scoring games to 13 but hasn't recorded a double-double since Dec. 4. Across 28 G League appearances, he's averaged 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 59.8 percent from the field.
