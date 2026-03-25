Kendall Brown News: Scores 21 points in win
Brown totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 G League win versus the Charge.
Brown had an efficient shooting performance during the victory, converting 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 6-foot-6 guard remains on a hot streak, as he's now scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games.
Kendall Brown
Free Agent
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