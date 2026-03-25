Kendall Brown headshot

Kendall Brown News: Scores 21 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Brown totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 G League win versus the Charge.

Brown had an efficient shooting performance during the victory, converting 75.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 6-foot-6 guard remains on a hot streak, as he's now scored 20 or more points in five consecutive games.

Kendall Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Brown See More
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022
NBA Draft: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren Lead Top Lottery Prospects
NBA
NBA Draft: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren Lead Top Lottery Prospects
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
March 14, 2022