Kendall Brown News: Scores 26 points in win

Brown logged 26 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes of Sunday's 121-91 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Brown continues to play at a high level for the Celtics. Across 28 appearances, he holds averages of 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest.