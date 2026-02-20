Kendall Brown News: Solid outing in return

Brown (back) notched 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Brown led his side in scoring during the defeat, which marked his first appearance since Feb. 1. He continued an upward trend in terms of shooting numbers and posted a new season-high total of 27 points. Having recovered from his back injury, the forward could remain a regular starter in future contests, leaving Kameron Warrens in a bench role.