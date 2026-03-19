Kendall Brown headshot

Kendall Brown News: Strong effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Brown tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-106 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Brown scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 21. His production has been sporadic, but overall this G League season, he's averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.

Kendall Brown
 Free Agent
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