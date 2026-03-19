Kendall Brown News: Strong effort in loss
Brown tallied 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-106 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
Brown scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 21. His production has been sporadic, but overall this G League season, he's averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor.
Kendall Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Brown See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
-
NBA Mock Draft
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?June 22, 2022
-
NBA Draft
NBA Draft: Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren Lead Top Lottery ProspectsMarch 14, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kendall Brown See More