Kendall Munson News: Hauls in season-high 14 boards

Munson totaled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-105 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The undrafted rookie amassed a season-high 14 boards during his 13th start of the G League regular season. Across his 13 appearances as part of the first unit, Munson is averaging 7.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.1 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.