Kennedy Chandler Injury: Inactive due to illness

Chandler missed Thursday's 123-107 G League loss to the Long Island Nets while dealing with an illness.

Chandler was unable to see action this time, leaving his team without a usual starter, but his spot was taken by two-way player Dalen Terry. While it's unclear when Chandler will be ready to return, he could avoid facing a long absence if he's dealing with a slight ailment. He had logged 25 or more points in two of his last four games prior to the issue.