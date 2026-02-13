Kennedy Chandler headshot

Kennedy Chandler Injury: Inactive due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Chandler missed Thursday's 123-107 G League loss to the Long Island Nets while dealing with an illness.

Chandler was unable to see action this time, leaving his team without a usual starter, but his spot was taken by two-way player Dalen Terry. While it's unclear when Chandler will be ready to return, he could avoid facing a long absence if he's dealing with a slight ailment. He had logged 25 or more points in two of his last four games prior to the issue.

Kennedy Chandler
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kennedy Chandler See More
Memphis Grizzlies Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Preview - NBA Team Previews 2022-23
Author Image
Alex Barutha
September 29, 2022
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
NBA
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agency
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 30, 2022
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
NBA
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 22, 2022
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
NBA
NBA Offseason Preview: Central Division
Author Image
Henry Weinberg
June 20, 2022