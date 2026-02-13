Kennedy Chandler Injury: Inactive due to illness
Chandler missed Thursday's 123-107 G League loss to the Long Island Nets while dealing with an illness.
Chandler was unable to see action this time, leaving his team without a usual starter, but his spot was taken by two-way player Dalen Terry. While it's unclear when Chandler will be ready to return, he could avoid facing a long absence if he's dealing with a slight ailment. He had logged 25 or more points in two of his last four games prior to the issue.
Kennedy Chandler
Free Agent
