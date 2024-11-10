Fantasy Basketball
Kennedy Chandler

Kennedy Chandler News: Does it all in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Chandler managed 25 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Chandler tied D.J. Carton with a team-high 25 points and led the Raptors 905 with 10 assists, falling three boards short of a triple-double in the opener. Chandler also played the most minutes of any player in Saturday's game, a sign the coaching staff has immense trust in him.

