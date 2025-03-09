Kennedy Chandler News: Fills box score off bench

Chandler ended with 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 114-94 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Chandler filled the box score Sunday, making an impact on both ends of the floor off the bench. The 2022 second-rounder hasn't start a game since the Dec. 27 loss to the Birmingham Squadron, but he's played at least 15 minutes in each of his 27 appearances during the G League regular season.