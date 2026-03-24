Kennedy Chandler News: Just misses double-double Monday
Chandler finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 143-127 loss to the Raptors.
The 23-year-old guard was productive once again in his second game since signing a 10-day contract with the Jazz, and Chandler fell one dime short of his first career double-double in the NBA. With Keyonte George (hamstring) out until at least the end of the month and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) also down, there should be plenty of work available for Chandler in the short term.
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