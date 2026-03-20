Kennedy Chandler News: Lands 10-day deal

Chandler agreed to a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Unless the Jazz have been granted another hardship exception that will temporarily allow the team to carry 16 players on its roster, Chandler will be replacing forward Andersson Garcia, whose 10-day deal expired Friday. Chandler hasn't seen NBA action since appearing in 36 games with the Grizzlies as a rookie in 2022-23, but the 23-year-old point guard has been one of the top distributors in the G League this season. He leads the circuit with 8.9 assists per game and is also averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes over his 28 appearances for the Delaware Blue Coats. With Keyonte George (hamstring) uncertain to return this season and Isaiah Collier's (hamstring) status in flux for the Jazz's next game Saturday versus the 76ers, Chandler could be in line for heavy minutes right off the bat in his first appearance for Utah.