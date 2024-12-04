Kennedy Chandler News: Leading scorer in loss
Chandler played 28 minutes Tuesday during the Raptors 905's 121-86 loss versus Greensboro and compiled 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Chandler had another productive outing Tuesday, scoring a team-high 21 points while shooting an efficient 4.3 percent from the floor. The 2022 second-round pick has now surpassed 20 points scored in each of his past three games and five times total on the year.
Kennedy Chandler
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now