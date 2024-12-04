Kennedy Chandler News: Leading scorer in loss

Chandler played 28 minutes Tuesday during the Raptors 905's 121-86 loss versus Greensboro and compiled 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Chandler had another productive outing Tuesday, scoring a team-high 21 points while shooting an efficient 4.3 percent from the floor. The 2022 second-round pick has now surpassed 20 points scored in each of his past three games and five times total on the year.